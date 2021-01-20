In less than 24 hours, President Donald Trump will no longer be America's leader. As the United States prepares for the transition of power from Trump to President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris, Trump has filed one of his last executive orders to build the National Garden of American Heroes. In the much-talked-about order, Trump shared a list of 244 Americans that he deemed worthy of inclusion, and the list, unsurprisingly, has caused controversy.



Jonathan Bachman / Stringer / Getty Images

Included on the list are Kobe Bryant, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Whitney Houston, Frederick Douglass, Walt Disney, Elvis Presley, Alex Trebek, Alfred Hitchcock, John F. Kennedy, Thomas Jefferson, George Washington, Harriet Tubman, Babe Ruth, Norman Rockwell, Betsy Ross, Steve Jobs, Aretha Franklin, Nat King Cole, Christopher Columbus, Muhammad Ali, Billy Graham, Sitting Bull, and dozens of others.

Some political pundits don't believe the execution of the garden will come to fruition, but the order calls for lifelike representations of the 244 historical and celebrity names. "The term 'historically significant American' means an individual who made substantive contributions to America’s public life or otherwise had a substantive effect on America’s history," the order reads. Who should be included in, or removed from, this list?

