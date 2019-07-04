Every year for Independence Day, the White House hosts a special celebration to celebrate the 4th of July. This year though is appearing to be a bit different than previous years. Trump's military-style parade takes place the Lincoln Memorial which he claims will be "one of the biggest gatherings in the history of Washington, D.C., on July 4th." However, his massive gathering, which includes entertainment, fireworks and a presidential address, is digging deeper into the taxpayers' pockets.



Mark Wilson/Getty Images

TMZ obtained receipts relating to Trump's July 4th celebration which indicate that there are more expenses this year in comparison to the last few years. The expenses that have increased are clearly in anticipation for the record-breaking attendance that Trump's hoping for. This year, the amount spent on portapotties increased nearly 4 times as much as last year. The publication claims that no one in the White House would make comments on this but more toilets are meant to serve a larger crowd. Unfortunately, if this doesn't end up as big as previous years, that's just money coming out of the taxpayers' pockets for no reason.

The toilets aren't the only cost inflation in comparison to last year's July 4th celebration. Nearly $20K was spent to rent golf carts even though there were none available last year. Additionally, the cost of the fireworks itself has increased by nearly $50K. Apparently, the government paid Garden State Fireworks $320,549.26. Last year, the cost of the fireworks was $270K.

These expenses don't even include what the government's spending on the military-style parade. According to reports, the National Park Service diverted $2.5M in funds for Trump's apparent larger-than-life celebration.