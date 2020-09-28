The New York Times dropped a bombshell yesterday after revealing their findings after combing through Donald Trump's tax returns from over the past 15 years. It didn't come as much of a surprise to find out that Donald Trump paid little taxes over the years. The report revealed information on decades worth of tax returns. Finding a shady write-off here and there was to be expected but the amount he spent on his hair is damn-near mind-blowing.

If you've ever wondered just how much it takes to maintain the fluff of hair that sits atop the president's head, it's apparently upward to $70K. According to the NYT report, he wrote off $70K in business expenses for hairstyling during his time on The Apprentice. Needless to say, money can't buy you everything in this world. Beyond his own hairstyling, he reportedly dropped upwards of $100K for Ivanka's hair and makeup artist's services. The exact number is said to be $95,464.

Roughly $170K in total on his and his daughter's hair and makeup needs. Meanwhile, he only paid $750 in taxes in 2016, the year he was elected, and another $750 in his first sitting year as president.

One could argue they are celebrities and public figures who need to maintain an image, and surely, that would be theirs. However, there is a case in 2011 involving journalist Anietra Hamper that set a new precedent, NPR reports. Hamper tried to argue that she should be able to claim deductions on expenses spent to maintain her personal image since she was an on-screen personality. The judge ruled that expenses "for manicures, grooming, teeth whitening, and skin care are inherently personal expenditures"

