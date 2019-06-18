Ava DuVernay's When They See Us is one of the most important mini-series out right now. The Netflix mini-series follows the story of the Central Park Five -- five kids who were wrongfully convicted of raping a woman in Central Park. Although the five men were later exonerated after DNA evidence proved they had nothing to do with it, it appears as though Trump still feels the same way he did in 1989.



Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

For those of you who need a recap, Trump purchased a front-page ad that appeared on numerous NYC newspapers which read, "Bring Back The Death Penalty. Bring Back Our Police!"

During a press conference earlier today, one brave journalist decided to press Trump about the matter. "Would you apologize for the Central Park Five? They've been exonerated," April Ryan asked Trump who was apparently caught off guard. He began to vocally wonder why she decided to ask him about it now before using the same answer he used when people asked if he would denounce white supremacy after Charleston.

"You have people on both sides of that. They admitted their guilt. If you look at Linda Fairstein and if you look at some of the prosecutors, they think that the city never should have settled that case," he responded.

The five men who were wrongfully accused didn't only get exonerated but were awarded a total of $40M in damages in 2014.