Donald Trump has been on the Internet going wild today. First, he took shots at the beloved Barack Obama on Twitter in the midst of his impeachment trial. But today, he unveiled the logo for the US Space Force, the newly launched branch as part of the US military. Whether or not the US Space Force was launched to combat the possibilities of an alien invasion remains to be unseen but with all this Area 51 talk, this might be the first time Trump's taken preventative (we're looking at you, Donald Trump Jr.).

Anyhow, Trump hit Twitter today where he unveiled the US Space Force's new logo and within moments, people were quick to point out just how familiar it looks like, especially among Star Trek fans. In fact, many pointed out that the logo is damn-near identical to the Starfleet logo. It's not surprising that Trump, out of all people, would pick this one as the logo. '

"The US Space Force seal honors the Department of the Air Force's proud history and long-standing record of providing the best space capabilities in the world," a Space Force rep said. "The delta symbol, the central design element in the seal, was first used as early as 1942 by the U.S. Army Air Forces; and was used in early Air Force space organization emblems dating back to 1961. Since then, the delta symbol has been a prominent feature in military space community emblems."

As Star Trek alumnus and Trump critic, George Takei, who played the role of Hikaru Sulu, tweeted, "Ahem. We are expecting some royalties from this..."