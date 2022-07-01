It's been nearly three years since A$AP Rocky was arrested in Europe after he got into an altercation in the streets of Sweden. The arrest garnered international attention before former president Donald Trump got involved. By now, it's well-documented that Kanye and Kim Kardashian played a significant role in bringing the matter to Trump's administration, who knew nothing of the Harlem star. However, it seems that Trump was allegedly ready to go to war over Rocky's release.



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Per TMZ, Sweden's Justice Minister claimed that Trump threatened a trade war against the European country if they failed to release A$AP Rocky from their custody. The Justice Minister said they received a call from Trump who said that he would impose trade restrictions against Sweden. Evidently, that didn't work out in his or Rocky's favor.

"If you can try and do something like this against Sweden, what will you then try and do to slightly weaker countries that don't have the European Union behind them?" the Justice Minister said, claiming that Trump used classic bullying tactics to ensure Rocky's freedom. He also said that their response to Trump's threats was critical to preserving democracy.

Rocky was arrested for assault in Sweden after he and his bodyguards got into an altercation with two men. Rocky and co. said they were being harassed and shared footage to back their claim of self-defense. Rocky was handed down a suspended sentence and released from custody.

