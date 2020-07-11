Kanye West is running for president of the United States, apparently. It's an on-brand for not only Kanye West but 2020 as a whole. What's strange about his announcement, though, is that he revealed that he was retiring the MAGA hat. Now, there have been conspiracies on the Internet ever since Kanye's infamous meeting with the president at the Trump Tower in 2016. Some have suggested that the MAGA hat is the only way he was able to push for prison reform.



David Harris Jr., an advisor for Black Voices for Trump, recently stated that Kanye West's bid for president could be a strategic attempt to take away the Black votes from Joe Biden who is now the only candidate with a chance of beating Trump. "I don't really think he's serious about really trying to win the presidency right now. I think that if anything, it's more strategic and maybe trying to get some black votes that would have voted voted for Biden to actually vote for Kanye," Harris Jr. told Just The News.

After John Solomon tweeted the article, Trump quoted it and wrote, "That shouldn’t be hard. Corrupt Joe has done nothing good for Black people!"

As Ye announced his candidacy, he distanced himself from Trump, though he didn't provide a solid reason. It has been reported that Kanye's change of heart is due to the reports that Trump hid in a bunker as protests broke out. Either way, Trump still seems to feel they share a mutual "dragon energy."

"[He’s a] very good guy. He is a person that I get along with very well. At the end I think he would support us over anyone else, we have to stop the radical left from taking over our country," Trump told Sean Hannity a few days ago.

