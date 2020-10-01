The first presidential debate of 2020 may be over, but the effects are still reverberating throughout social media. The debate has been criticized as one of the worst to have ever occurred in U.S. history by political pundits, and videos of the exchange have permeated social media platforms. Of the many noteworthy moments to take place on the debate stage, Trump's refusal to directly condemn White supremacists captured the most attention, aside from his remarks about Joe Biden's son.



Jamie Squire / Staff / Getty Images

After there was an overwhelming amount of backlash from the media and the public after telling the far right-wing group The Proud Boys to "stand by" during the debate, President Trump is now clarifying his comments. "I don't know who the Proud Boys are, you'll have to give me a definition," he said. "Whoever they are, they have to stand down, let law enforcement do their work."

It's reported that following their mention in the presidential debate, The Proud Boys applauded Trump's performance. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell commented on the president's controversial debate remarks. "[South Carolina GOP Sen. Tim Scott] said it was unacceptable not to condemn white supremacy; so I do so in the strongest possible way," McConnell told reporters.

