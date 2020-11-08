President Donald Trump's legal team held a press conference at Four Seasons Total Landscaping, a business outside of Philadelphia that has no relation to the Four Seasons hotel. The decision to reserve the use of Four Seasons Total Landscaping was likely a mistake and the team who presumably thought they were booking the hotel.

Chris McGrath / Getty Images

"To clarify, President Trump’s press conference will NOT be held at Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia," the Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia tweeted before the press conference. "It will be held at Four Seasons Total Landscaping — no relation with the hotel."

Even Trump appeared mistaken at first, initially tweeting Four Seasons, before adding on that it would be the landscaping business.

Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani said that Trump has no intention to concede during the event.

“Oh my goodness! All the networks. Wow!” Giuliani said in a sarcastic tone. “All the networks. We have to forget about the law. Judges don’t count.”

“Courts set aside elections when they’re illegal,” he continued. “In this particular case, I don’t know if there’s enough evidence to set aside the entire election, certainly not around the country. Maybe in Pennsylvania. There’s certainly enough evidence to disqualify a certain number of ballots."

