Yesterday (January 12), YouTube shared in a statement that the most recent video posted to President Donald Trump's channel had been taken down by the platform. The world has witnessed the censorship of Trump following the insurrection at America's capital last Wednesday (January 6) as Twitter, Facebook, TikTok, Reddit, and even Pinterest have cut him off. The president has been blamed for the violence at the Capitol that resulted in the deaths of five people, including a police officer that was beaten with a fire extinguisher. YouTube was one of the last platforms for Trump, but they've reportedly put their foot down.



Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / Stringer / Getty Images

"After careful review, and in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to the Donald J. Trump channel and issued a strike for violating our policies for inciting violence," a YouTube spokesperson said in a statement. "As a result, in accordance with our long-standing strikes system, the channel is now prevented from uploading new videos or livestreams for a minimum of seven days—which may be extended."

Unlike the other platforms, Trump can resume posting in a week but it may be short-lived—not because he'll get the boot in the future. Trump previously stated that after his personal account was wiped from Twitter, he's working on possibly building an app where his supporters can congregate with ease.

