Regardless of COVID-19 protocols during this pandemic, President Donald Trump's campaign rallies have been something that his supporters have looked forward to. The President has moved from city to city, speaking with those who are hoping for his reelection as they join by the thousands, waving banners and chanting his name. They usually go down without a hitch, but Trump's recent rally in Omaha, Nebraska reportedly left hundreds of his supporters stranded.

According to the Omaha World-Herald, the Trump campaign had attendees park about three miles away from the rally itself and bused people to the location. However, when leaving, there was more of a demand since everyone descended at the same time, slowing the return of the buses. It's estimated that 21,000 people attended the rally and at its conclusion, hundreds of people waited upwards of three hours in freezing temperatures in the Eppley Airfield.

Police were called to help, and it's reported that 30 people required medical attention while seven were sent to local hospitals. Elderly and infirmed people received rides to their vehicles from police officers on the scene. Those who could no longer wait decided to make the three-mile trek to their cars.

Former Vice President Joe Biden used the incident to criticize his political opponent. "He makes a lot of big pronouncements, but they don’t hold up. He gets his photo op and he gets out," Biden said. "He leaves everyone else to suffer the consequence of his failure to make a responsible plan." Trump's press secretary stated that the President loves his supporters and deployed 40 buses to make sure they were taken care of.

[via]