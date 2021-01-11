The previously unidentified Donald Trump supporter who was seen holding zip ties inside the Capitol Building during the riots, last week, has been found and charged.

Eric Gavelek Munchel is the most recent arrest from the group of violent protesters who broke into the Capitol on January 6th. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia detailed how the man was seen in during the protest:

Photos depicting his presence show a person who appears to be Munchel carrying plastic restraints, an item in a holster on his right hip, and a cell phone mounted on his chest with the camera facing outward, ostensibly to record events that day.

Soon after his identity was learned, people online found out that he once worked at Doc Ford's Rum Bar & Grille in Tennessee. The restaurant quickly condemned Munchel’s actions on Facebook with a statement:

It’s been brought to our attention that a former employee of ours from 2+ years ago was involved in the recent events at the Capitol Building. We have no affiliation with this employee and their actions were their own.

Earlier this week, the man seen stealing Nancy Pelosi’s lectern was arrested, as well as several others.

[Via]