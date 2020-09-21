The tragic passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg has left a position open in the Supreme Court, one that she wished wasn't replaced until a new president is elected. Trump has announced that he'll be going against her dying wish to not be replaced until a new president is elected, announcing he'll be nominating a third nominee in the Supreme Court either Friday or Saturday. This will happen after he attends her funeral on Friday, he said.



A statement from Ginsburg's family revealed her dying wish that she told her granddaughter. “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed,” it reads.

Despite this, Trump suggested that those might've not actually been her dying words. He went as far as claiming it was written by the Democratic Congress. Namely, Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, and Chuck Schumer.

"I don’t know that she said that, or was that written out by Adam Schiff or Pelosi?" Trump said in response to the statement during a phone call with Fox & Friends. "I would be more inclined to the second, OK – you know, that came out of the wind. That sounds so beautiful, but that sounds like a Schumer deal, or maybe Pelosi or for Shifty Schiff. So that came out of the wind, let’s say. I mean, maybe she did, and maybe she didn’t.”

Schiff, who serves as the Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, quickly fired back at Trump on Twitter. "Mr. President, this is low. Even for you," he tweeted. "No, I didn’t write Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dying wish to a nation she served so well, and spent her whole life making a more perfect union."

