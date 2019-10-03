You've probably heard the age-old saying, "There's no such thing as a bad idea. Only poorly executed ones." Well, that has been proven false ever since Donald Trump entered the race to become the president of the U.S.A. He's been trying to enforce hard-line immigration policies that have targeted South American countries mainly, specifically Mexico.



Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

According to a report from the New York Times, Trump's had some pretty inhumane ideas to "protect" the border from migrants crossing the US border from Mexico. He reportedly asked about building a moat around the border that would be filled with snakes and alligators which apparently went as far as having aides figure out a cost estimate.

Previously, he's suggested soldiers shooting migrants if they threw rocks but was later informed that it was illegal. However, he later asked about the possibilities of shooting undocumented migrants in the legs as a means to slow them down. He was told that was also illegal.

Privately, the president had often talked about fortifying a border wall with a water-filled trench, stocked with snakes or alligators, prompting aides to seek a cost estimate. He wanted the wall electrified, with spikes on top that could pierce human flesh. After publicly suggesting that soldiers shoot migrants if they threw rocks, the president backed off when his staff told him that was illegal. But later in a meeting, aides recalled, he suggested that they shoot migrants in the legs to slow them down. That’s not allowed either, they told him.

Of course, there's not a day that goes by that the Times can publish an article about him without an immediate response on Twitter. He shut down the idea that he ever asked about a moat but didn't appear to deny the claims that he inquired about shooting migrants in the legs.

"I may be tough on Border Security, but not that tough," he said in regards to the moat claims. But at the end of the day, "the press has gone Crazy," according to Trumpito.