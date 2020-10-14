Ice Cube has been among the most vocal opponents of Donald Trump. As the election looms closer, Ice Cube has been using his voice more than ever to express his truthful thoughts on the Republican and Democratic Party. He hasn't shown support for either one of them but has been preaching about a "Contract For Black America," meaning both Republicans and Democrats will have to take action in repairing the harm done to the Black community through systemic oppression for centuries.

Cube's made it clear that he needs each party to detail an agenda for Black Americans in order to get his voice. "I've been making contacts trying to talk about these real issues. Straight up, I believe the Democrats have -- they've been nice. They've been cordial, so to speak. I don't really see them pushing their policies in any different direction. They're still talking this minority, minority, people of color shit that don't necessarily include us. That don't necessarily include Black Americans, especially descendants of slaves," he said.

"I'mma push the program. We got a program, I'm pushing it on everybody. We also met with the Republicans and shit. They brought us in. We talked to 'em. They've moved their agenda a lot because of what we said. You know, they put $500B on the table," he added. Trump's "Platinum Plan" includes an initiative to "increase access to capital in Black communities by almost $500 billion" through creating new 3M jobs in Black communities and 500K black-owned businesses.

"Who knows what's really gonna happen. I just know one of 'em is gonna win. I don't know if it can really matter to us. We gotta just push whoever's in there because no one's solved our problems. People say we can't take another four years of this. Black people, we can take anything. Shit," he continued, explaining his skepticism of the Democratic party.

Just a few days after releasing this video on his Twitter, one of Trump's staffers, Katrina Pierson, took to Twitter where she gave Cube a shout out for helping develop the platinum plan.

"Shoutout to @icecube for his willingness to step up and work with @realDonaldTrump Administration to help develop the #PlatinumPlan," she tweeted along with the link to the plan. Check it out below.