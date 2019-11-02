Over the weekend, Donald Trump made a major announcement revealing that the leader of ISIS was killed in a U.S.-led raid. The press conference itself was strange, especially since Trump shamelessly plugged his book that was released in 2000, the year before 9/11. However, the way that Trump described the U.S. Military dog that chased down Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was probably the most bizarre part of the conference. Trump described the animal as "a beautiful dog, a talented dog."

As Trump continued to celebrate the job the U.S. Military dog did, he hopped on Twitter to share a photo of the dog, writing, "We have declassified a picture of the wonderful dog (name not declassified) that did such a GREAT JOB in capturing and killing the Leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi!" However, he took his public affection for the dog one step further today. He shared a photoshopped image on Twitter of himself putting a medal with a paw print on it around the neck of the dog. "AMERICAN HERO," Trump wrote.

Truthfully, you'd think there would be someone responsible for using photoshop at the White House but apparently not. The last time he attempted to use photoshop to create a meme, he was asked to take it down from none other than Canadian band Nickelback who clearly weren't trying to associate themselves with him, despite how on-brand it was.