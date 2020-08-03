Donald Trump has a lot of things on his plate but it seems like the topic of TikTok is at the forefront of his mind. On Friday, he made an announcement as he headed aboard Air Force One that he'd be signing an executive order to ban TikTok. He wanted to do it as immediately as Saturday. That didn't happen and the general manager of TikTok U.S. made it clear they had no plans to shut down anytime soon.

Well, even though Trump didn't move forward with shutting down TikTok this weekend, he still seems to be adamant about banning the platform this fall. As Microsoft seemingly inches closer towards buying TikTok, Trump said that in the case the deal didn't occur by this fall, users can say goodbye to the video-sharing social media site.

"Maybe a deal is going to be made. It's a great asset. It's a great asset but it's not a great asset in the United States unless they have the approval of the United States. So when we close down on September 15th, unless Microsoft or somebody else is able to buy it, and work out a deal -- an appropriate deal," he said. "Really, the treasury, I guess you could say, of the United States gets a lot of money."

Peep the clip below.