The leader of the Islamic State died during a raid led by the U.S. in Syria. Reports initially emerged on Saturday that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi died but Trump confirmed it this morning during a press conference.



Shealah Craighead/The White House via Getty Images

"A brutal killer, one who has caused so much hardship and death, has violently been eliminated," Trump said from the White House. "He will never again harm another innocent man, woman or child. He died like a dog. He died like a coward. The world is now a much safer place."

Trump explained that al-Baghdadi died after he ran into a dead-end in a tunnel while being chased by United States Special Operations commandos in Northwest Syria. Al-Baghdadi detonated a suicide vest, killing three of his children. Trump said he was "whimpering, crying and screaming all the way."

Although speculation of Al-Baghdadi's death circulated the web yesterday, Trump seemingly hinted that this was true on Twitter last night. During the conference, he explained that the DNA test finally came in and confirmed that it was Al-Baghdadi.

"This raid was impeccable and could only have taken place with the acknowledgment and help of certain other nations and people. I want to thank the nations of Russia, Turkey, Syria, and Iraq and I also want to thank the Syrian kurds for certain support they were able to give us," he said.