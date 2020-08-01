There have been rumors about TikTok and it's connection to other countries as spyware disguised as a friendly social media app. President Donald Trump has previously spoken about clamping down on TikTok, and he reiterated his stance on Friday (July 31) when he declared that he would make it his goal to eradicate the app in America. Those TikTok stars are shaking in their boots.



Justin Sullivan / Staff / Getty Images

“As far as TikTok is concerned we’re banning them from the United States,” Trump said, adding that the action to remove the app is a "severance." He didn't specify under what order he would be making the move, but just that it would be done. “Well, I have that authority. I can do it with an executive order or [something like] that."

This comment comes after reports circulated on Friday (July 31) that Microsoft had been holding meetings with TikTok owner ByteDance, a Chinese company. It's stated that Microsoft is interested in purchasing the megahit social media app, but what became of their meeting with ByteDance is unknown at this time. Trump made it clear to reporters that he didn't support the deal, if one has been made.

TikTok has been a platform that anti-Trump protestors have used against the sitting American president, and it's reported that they played a central part in making sure his supporters were unable to obtain tickets to his recent Oklahoma rally.

[via]