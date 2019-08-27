Trump's bid as president will go down in history, for better or for worse. With the presidential elections on the way, it seems like he's doing the most before he inevitably gets voted out of the Oval Office. Now, from what we've seen, it's clear that he isn't actually fit to be president but what's more telling is the behind the scenes convos that end up making their way into the news.



Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Trump has reportedly flirted with the idea of nuking hurricanes, according to Axios who spoke to several sources close to the situation. Although he's since denied it on Twitter, a source that spoke to the publication paraphrased what they heard. "I got it. I got it. Why don't we nuke them?" He reportedly suggested before diving deeper into the idea. "They start forming off the coast of Africa, as they're moving across the Atlantic, we drop a bomb inside the eye of the hurricane and it disrupts it. Why can't we do that?"

Although it's not possible to disrupt a hurricane with a bomb, the briefer reportedly said, "Sir, we'll look into that."

"You could hear a gnat fart in that meeting. People were astonished. After the meeting ended, we thought, 'What the f---? What do we do with this?'" The source added.

So the interesting thing is that this is not possible... at all. The idea of nuking a hurricane isn't an original one from Trump, rather an idea tossed around during the Eisenhower era. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, a hurricane is not only more powerful than a nuclear bomb but it's also just not a smart idea in the long term.

"Apart from the fact that this might not even alter the storm, this approach neglects the problem that the released radioactive fallout would fairly quickly move with the tradewinds to affect land areas and cause devastating environmental problems. Needless to say, this is not a good idea," it reads.