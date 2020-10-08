President Donald Trump has absolutely no interest in participating in a virtual debate against Joe Biden.

The political climate in the United States has been a rollercoaster ride for the last several months, ramped up even higher last week after President Trump tested positive for COVID-19. His diagnosis was followed closely by the media and, according to Trump himself, he has never felt better than he does right now.

Joe Biden, the Democratic Party's candidate, said that, if Trump tests positive for the virus next week, he should not participate in a live debate. Joe doesn't need to worry though because, as announced this morning, the next Presidential Debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump will be held virtually. However, Trump may not actually show up.



Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Speaking to Fox Business this morning, Trump said that he has no interest in participating in a virtual debate.

"I am not going to do a virtual debate. I am not going to waste my time on a virtual debate," said the President.

The debate commission had taken the initiative to re-plan the entire event for it to be virtual, protecting the participants' health because of Trump's positive test, but Trump just refuses to show up?

As for Biden's campaign, they quickly agreed to the virtual format.

According to Frank Fahrenkopf, head of the debate commission, Trump is within his rights to refuse to debate. "There is no law requiring any presidential candidate to debate," he said. "In fact, in 1980, Jimmy Carter, president of the United States, refused to participate in the first debate, but he did participate in the second debate. So it is up to every candidate to decide whether they want to debate or not."



Win McNamee/Getty Images

This news comes hours after Kamala Harris and Mike Pence met up for the first (and only) Vice-Presidential debate.

Do you think Trump will change his mind and participate?

