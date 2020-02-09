On Friday, a photo of President Donald Trump went viral on Twitter showing Trump turning towards the camera with a dramatic orange tan line across his face.

Trump has now responded to the virality of the picture tweeting, "More Fake News. This was photoshopped, obviously, but the wind was strong and the hair looks good? Anything to demean!"

The original photo can be traced back to an unverified account named "White House Photos" with the caption, ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ returns to the White House from Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by William Moon at the South Lawn of the White House on February 7, 2020."

The account later replied to its own tweet admitting to changing the photo, but not going as far as to photoshop it: “This picture was never photoshopped, but used the Apple smartphone’s photo app to adjust the color of the picture.”

Regardless of whether the photo is real or not, it has sparked a number of memes and reactions on social media.

One user photoshopped the image into the iconic picture of a young girl watching over a burning house.

Another wrote "Didn't Trudeau just get in trouble for this?" referring to the Candian prime minister, who recently came under fire for wearing blackface during high school.