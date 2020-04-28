The coronavirus pandemic hasn't been getting any better in the United States. Even though it was reported that the U.S. has reached over a million cases of coronavirus, the president is adamant about reopening the economy and getting the country back on its feet again. Most recently, Trump hopped on a call to urge the governors in the nation to "seriously consider" starting schools up again, CNN reports.



Alex Wong/Getty Images

According to a phone call, Trump reportedly has pushed for schools to reopen for the remainder of the school year. "Some of you might start thinking about school openings because a lot of people are wanting to have school openings. It's not a big subject, young children have done very well in this disaster that we've all gone through," Trump reportedly told governors.

"So a lot of people are thinking about the school openings. And I think it's something, Mike (Pence), they can seriously consider and maybe get going on it," Trump said.

Trump has been pushing for the reopening of the economy over the past few weeks, even if the situation in the nation hasn't died down. For those who've been longing for the return of sports, Trump held a conference with sports commissioners to try and figure out a proper timeline for sports leagues to make their return.

