E-cigarette manufacturers have been trying to market their products as better alternatives to cigarettes. While you could argue its better on the pockets, more reports are beginning to show that vaping is equally harmful to the body as smoking tobacco. In the wake of the recent vaping crisis, Trump's administration announced their plans to put a ban on flavored electronic cigarettes.



With more and more of the youth picking up on e-cigarettes, the Trump administration is taking on the vaping crisis by putting a ban on non-tobacco flavored products.

"The Trump Administration is making it clear that we intend to clear the market of flavored e-cigarettes to reverse the deeply concerning epidemic of youth e-cigarette use that is impacting children, families, schools and communities,” Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said in a statement. “We will not stand idly by as these products become an on-ramp to combustible cigarettes or nicotine addiction for a generation of youth.”

There's been an outbreak of vaping-related illnesses that have occurred in recent times. In late August, the CDC reported its first vaping-related death due to an illness related to the product. Meanwhile, habitual Juul users have prompted officials to take a deeper look at vaping related illnesses.

San Francisco also placed a ban on e-cigarettes, becoming the first city to do so while Michigan recently became the first state to prohibit the sales of the majority of vaping products.