Now that he's out of the Oval Office, former President Donald Trump has a new set of legal issues. The controversial leader has once again become a hot topic across social media platforms after CNN reported that the Trump Organization will now be investigated in a "criminal capacity." The investigation into the Trump Organization was reportedly first launched in 2019 to determine whether or not it "misled lenders and insurance companies" regarding property values. Authorities also wanted to determine if the company "paid the appropriate taxes." The former President's tax returns are also a part of the investigation.

What began as a civil case has been changed and it's stated that New York Attorney General Letitia James will now be working in partnership with Manhattan's district attorney's office. "We have informed the Trump Organization that our investigation into the organization is no longer purely civil in nature," a spokesman for James told CNN.



Joe Raedle / Staff / Getty Images

"We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity, along with the Manhattan DA," he continued. "We have no additional comment." Trump has previously complained about the investigation, calling himself a political target. There have been repeated calls for Trump to release or share his tax returns and according to CNN, this investigation has found many of Trump's relatives, including his children, as well as his employees' records under close scrutiny.

