In case you missed it yesterday, House speaker Nancy Pelosi launched an official impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. The inquiry came after Trump allegedly forced the Ukrainian president to investigate Joe Biden and his son in efforts to benefit his political campaign. The Ukrainian President was reportedly pressured by Trump to see whether Biden used his political power to protect his son's business in Ukraine. In addition, Trump then held the $400 million in military aid the US was giving to Ukraine as a threat for him do his dirty work, but Trump claims that’s not true. He said he held the money because he wanted other European countries to contribute as well, but the democrats aren’t buying it.

"This week, the president has admitted to asking the president of Ukraine to take actions which would benefit him politically," Pelosi said in her speech. "The actions of the Trump presidency revealed dishonorable facts of the president's betrayal of his oath of office, betrayal of national security and betrayal of the integrity of our elections."

Following the announcement, Trump has since taken to Twitter to voice his thought on the matter, and let’s say he's not happy. This morning, Trump referred to himself as the most mistreated president of all time, before going on to call the democrats “frozen with hatred and fear.”

This tweet comes after reports surfaced yesterday saying that Trump himself called Nancy asking her if there was anything he could to stop the inquiry from happening. Sounds like he’s starting to sweat things out as its getting real, but we'll keep you posted.