Just like there was no way he'd be able to turn over the election results, it didn't seem likely that he'd be able to find a way out of getting impeached for a second time. The pro-Trump supporting crowd that stormed through the Capitol Building seeking Senate blood and another four years of Donald Trump. They didn't succeed at either task but they did successfully help Donald Trump make history as the first United States president to be impeached twice.

Despite many lunatics caping for Trump, the House Of Representatives voted to impeach Donald Trump for incitement of insurrection which included a few Republican signatures. The House passed the motion 232-197 after hours of debate. This comes after Pence refused to invoke the 25th Amendment on Donald Trump, even though the mob was seeking his blood. Nancy Pelosi previously gave him the ultimatum to use his power to remove Trump or they would have to move forward with impeachment. Somehow, Pence believed this was the "time to heal and move on."

The impeachment article says that Trump "repeatedly issued false statements asserting that the presidential election results were fraudulent and should not be accepted," adding that he "willfully made statements to the crowd that encouraged and foreseeably resulted in lawless action at the Capitol."

"President Trump gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of government, threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power, and imperiled a coequal branch of government."

Trump hasn't necessarily taken any responsibility for what happened on Capitol Hill, even though the very people that stormed the building said they did it under Trump's spell command. Trump actually went as far as to say that his comments were "appropriate." If convicted in Senate, Trump won't be able to run for office ever again.

