Donald Trump is currently trying to convince America to elect him for a second term in office. Not many are convinced that he should be in the White House for another four years but apparently, a Norwegian far-right lawmaker has nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.



Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

Norwegian far-right parliament member Christian Tybring-Gjedde made the nomination and believes Trump should be considered due to his efforts "for a peace agreement between the United Arab Emirates and Israel which opens up for possible peace in the Middle East." Adding that Trump "meets the criteria," Tybring-Gjedde pointed towards the deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates last month as a prime reason for the current president to be nominated.

"No matter how Trump acts at home and what he says at press conferences, he has absolutely a chance at getting the Nobel Peace Prize," Tybring-Gjedde, told The Associated Press. Tybring-Gjedde was one of two lawmakers who put forth Trump's name for a nomination for his efforts in building reconciliation between North and South Korea.

In other Trump-related news, he apparently has been well-aware of the severity of the coronavirus all along. According to Bob Woodward's new book Rage, Trump had said he "wanted to always play it down," adding that he had an early warning about COVID that he had ultimately ignored.

"Well, I think if you said in order to reduce panic, perhaps that's so," Trump said. "The fact is I'm a cheerleader for this country. I love our country. And I don't want people to be frightened," he said at the White House earlier today. "I don't want to create panic, as you say, and certainly I'm not going to drive this country or the world into a frenzy. We want to show confidence. We want to show strength."

