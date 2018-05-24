President Donald Trump is in support of the NFL's new national anthem policy, which forbids players from kneeling during the anthem. Players and personnel who do not wish to stand are permitted to stay in the locker room, but if they're on the field they must "respect the flag" or else the team will be fined.

Trump spoke to "Fox & Friends" yesterday after the ruling was announced.

"I think that's good," Trump said in the interview that was taped on Wednesday. "I don't think people should be staying in the locker rooms, but still I think it's good. You have to stand proudly for the national anthem. Or you shouldn't be playing, you shouldn't be there. Maybe you shouldn't be in the country."

The anthem controversy came to the forefront last season after President Trump voiced his outrage over players kneeling during the anthem, but he says he's not responsible for the league's new policy. "This wasn't me," Trump said during the interview with Fox & Friends. "I brought it out. I think the people pushed it forward."

The NFL Players Association also released a statement yesterday that reads in part, "The NFL chose to not consult the union in the development of this new "policy." ... The vote by NFL club CEOs today contradicts the statements made to our player leadership by Commissioner Roger Goodell and the Chairman of the NFL's Management Council John Mara about the principles, values and patriotism of our League."