It hasn't been a full 24 hours since Summer Walker dropped her new EP titled Life On Earth, yet it looks like everyone and their president is listening to the project — yes, even good ol' Agent Orange himself.



Image: Win McNamee/Getty Images

In a surprisingly hilarious twist on today's current events, a few people on Twitter caught on to the fact that President Donald Trump accidentally (?) liked a tweet about the emotional transitions fans go through when listening to songs off Life On Earth. ""Summer Walker getting us in our feelings in Let it go, just to bring the stripper back in SWV instantly," read the tweet, accompanied by a classic clip from the first season of America's Next Top Model and soundtracked briefly by Britney Spears' 2004 hit "Toxic." It wasn't long before people came with the jokes, with many questioning whether the whole thing was even real. While it's very hard for us to imagine Trump bumping to anything trap and/or R&B related, the power of music might just be strong enough to reel in one of the most polarizing and controversial political figures possibly of all time. Vibe out, Donnie!

Take a look at the tweet below, screengrabbed by The Shade Room, and let us know whether or not you think he's been a fan of Summer Walker or this is all just fake news: