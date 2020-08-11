A White House briefing with the president was cut short of Monday (August 10) after a reported shooter was injured by Secret Service. President Donald Trump was speaking with news reporters when, according to USA Today, someone from Secret Service alerted the Commander-in-Chief that he needed to leave. Trump was swiftly whisked away from the podium and later, he returned with an explanation.

According to reports, an unnamed suspect was shot outside of the White House fence. It's unclear if it is a man or a woman, but the person is said to be "in serious, if not critical, condition." The status of a Secret Service officer is also unclear as it's reported that they were "transported to a hospital," but the injuries were not made public.

"It was law enforcement [that] shot someone, it seems to be the suspect. And the suspect is now on the way to the hospital," Trump said. "You were surprised, I was surprised also." The president was kept in the Oval Office until the incident was cleared and later he said he wasn't sure why the shooting occurred.

"It might not have had anything to do with me," Trump said. "It might have been something else."

