Trump has said a few racist remarks in the past but to this day, he denies that he's any sort of racist. People have railed against him but he and his supporters still lean on the fact that he used to hang out with rappers. However, he hasn't really defended himself in recent times with the impeachment inquiry looming and all. His kids, on the other hand, are trying to silence the narrative surrounding their father's racist tendency.



Trump Jr., the author of Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us, which sounds like it was co-written by Alex Jones, Candace Owens, and Tomi Lahren, defends his father against being called a racist. Trump Jr., apparently, has proof, too. He claims that it's impossible for the president to be racist. Why? Because DJT gave his son permission to hang out with Michael Jackson.

"Oh, and by the way, given all the things my father has been called, particularly a 'racist,' it sure sounds odd that he'd let his son vacation with a black man or hang out with Michael Jackson, doesn't it?'" Trump Jr. reportedly in the book, according to the Daily Beast. "If he's a racist, he's sure not very good at it."

Perhaps the real question is why Eric and Donald Jr. needed permission to hang out with Michael Jackson unless they were underaged. In which case, there might be a few other questions worth asking.



