It looks like Joe Exotic has found an ally that is incredibly close to the President of the United States and it isn't Jared Kushner. Donald Trump Jr. is a big fan of Netflix's Tiger King and recently sat down with for an interview with Roberts and Norton where he discussed the possibilities of getting his father to give Exotic a presidential pardon.

"It’s pretty amazing," Don Jr. admitted before acknowledging Exotic's request for a presidential pardon. "You guys really want it to be true, don’t you?" Roberts then said that Don Jr. might be the only person who can organize a meeting between the incarcerated zoo owner and the president.

"Maybe not right now, but I can generally be for this just for the meme,” Trump Jr. said. “And just for frankly watching the media reaction to this thing. It would be pretty amazing to ultimately see that.”

Trump did address Exotic's situation with a more serious tone shortly after while also saying that the Tiger King star's sentencing seemed a bit too harsh.

"Now, I don’t even know exactly what he was charged with," he said. "I watched the show, but it was like, I don’t know exactly what he was guilty of or wasn’t. It doesn’t seem like he was totally innocent of anything. But when they’re saying, ‘We’re putting this guy away for 30 years,' I’m saying that seems sort of aggressive."