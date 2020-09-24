There's a new target for President Donald Trump, and it comes in the form of royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The pair have separated themselves from their royal duties as they've cast aside marital expectations to live a life free from the regulations of their titles. It's reported that Prince Harry and Markle have settled in Los Angeles as they streamline work in the entertainment industry, but that hasn't stopped their ongoing charitable work, as well. The pair recently appeared for TIME's 100 and urged American citizens to vote, and while neither explicitly endorsed any candidate, many believed they were sending subliminal shots Trump's way.

“When we vote, our values are put into action and our voices are heard," Meghan said. Prince Harry added that we all need to "reject hate speech, misinformation, and online negativity.” Later, at a White House press conference, President Trump was asked about the clip.

“I’m not a fan of hers and I would say this, and she probably has heard that, but I wish a lot of luck to Harry. He’s going to need it,” Trump said. It's unclear why Trump was upset about the couple's video. Check out his response below.

[via]