When the President of the United States has this many rape and sexual assault allegations against him, there's a good chance he probably did that shit...

During Trump's Presidency, the United States has been viewed as the laughing stock of the world and, with his response to the coronavirus pandemic, things only got worse. The rest of the world has been looking at everything unfolding in the States as if it were a dramatic reality show and now, another turn has been taken as the Justice Department seeks to take over Trump's defense in the ongoing sexual assault case by E. Jean Carroll.

E. Jean Carroll is accusing Trump of sexually assaulting her in the 1990s and, while Trump has denied the allegations, the DOJ is looking to take over his defense, claiming that they can usurp the President's private legal team.



Sean Rayford/Getty Images

"Because President Trump was acting within the scope of his office or employment at the time of the incident out of which the plaintiff's claim arose, the United States will file a motion to substitute itself for President Trump in this action for any claim for which the FTCA provides the exclusive remedy," argued the Justice Department in paperwork filed on Tuesday.

The incident in question allegedly happened at a Bergdorf Goodman store when Trump pushed himself against E. Jean Carroll on a dressing room wall, unzipped his pants, and pressed against her.

Despite the President's claims that she's "not his type," Twitter is reflecting on this development by noting just how corrupt the political system is for the DOJ to be taking over this case. Many think it proves his guilt since all he needs to do is provide a DNA sample to be disassociated with the case and, as a result, "#TrumpIsARapist" is trending.

Check out some of the most popular reactions below.

