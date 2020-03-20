Donald Trump is still fed up with the mainstream media, especially during these trying times for Americans and people across the world. NBC report Peter Alexander was at the receiving end of a tongue-lashing by the president after asking about the Coronavirus-induced fear across the country. Listing off statistics surrounding COVID-19, Alexander asked, "What do you say to Americans who are scared?"

Trump immediately shut down the question while putting Alexander's journalistic integrity on the line. "You are a terrible reporter. That's what I say," Trump responded before launching into a rant about the "nasty question" he was asked. "The American people are looking for answers and they're looking for hope. You're doing sensationalism," Trump charged. "And the same with NBC and Comcast. I don't call it Comcast. I call it 'Con-Cast.'"

He continued, "Let me tell you something. That's really bad reporting. And you ought to get back to reporting instead of sensationalism. Let's see if it works. It might. It might not. But I'm feeling really good about it."

Alexander has since issued a statement surrounding the question stating that he was giving the president "an opportunity to reassure the millions of Americans, members of my own family and my neighbors and my community and plenty of people sitting at home, this was his opportunity to do that, to provide a positive or uplifting message. Instead, you saw the president's answer to that question right now."

Trump's beef with the media still lingers and it doesn't look like it'll end anytime in the near future.