Donald Trump's made some pretty crazy claims during his time as president but he really had people scratching their heads earlier today. A report from the WSJ revealed that Trump's discussed the idea of purchasing Greenland among his advisors.

"In meetings, at dinners and in passing conversations, Mr. Trump has asked advisers whether the U.S. can acquire Greenland, listened with interest when they discuss its abundant resources and geopolitical importance and, according to two of the people, has asked his White House counsel to look into the idea."

According to the report, some of his advisors have supported the idea while “others [have] dismissed it as a fleeting fascination that will never come to fruition.” Inevitably, he was roasted on social media. But, it's Trump and talking big is all a part of his game plan. Unfortunately for him, it doesn't seem likely that it'll ever happen. The former prime minister of Denmark, Lars Lokke Rasmussen, responded to the claims on Twitter after the reports emerged. "It must be an April Fool’s Day joke ... but totally out of [season]," he wrote.

After these reports came out, it was made official that Trump has no chances of purchasing Greenland. Greenland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to the claims after the reports emerged. "#Greenland is rich in valuable resources such as minerals, the purest water and ice, fish stocks, seafood, renewable energy and is a new frontier for adventure tourism. We're open for business, not for sale," the tweet read.

No word back from Trump yet but it's only a matter of time.