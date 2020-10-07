Donald Trump says he's ready to sign off on another $1,200 stimulus check "right now".
President Donald Trump is all over the place, tweeting recklessly following his dispatch from the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Miraculously feeling better after contracting COVID-19, the President got back to speaking about the possibility of a new stimulus check since, you know, $1,200 was never enough in the first place. Can anybody survive off that much money for this long?
During his tweet-spree, the President said that he would be shutting down negotiations for a new stimulus check until after the election.
"Nancy Pelosi is asking for $2.4 Trillion Dollars to bailout poorly run, high crime, Democrat States, money that is in no way related to COVID-19. We made a very generous offer of $1.6 Trillion Dollars and, as usual, she is not negotiating in good faith," said Trump. "I am rejecting their request, and looking to the future of our Country. I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business."
Already, Trump appears to be flip-flopping on this position. Mere hours following his post, he sent out another one, which basically undoes everything he said in the first.
"If I am sent a Stand Alone Bill for Stimulus Checks ($1,200), they will go out to our great people IMMEDIATELY," he tweeted later. "I am ready to sign right now. Are you listening Nancy? @MarkMeadows @senatemajldr @kevinomccarthy @SpeakerPelosi @SenSchumer."
Hopefully, Trump ends up doing the right thing for the American people but it doesn't feel like he has their best interest in his mind.