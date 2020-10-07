President Donald Trump is all over the place, tweeting recklessly following his dispatch from the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Miraculously feeling better after contracting COVID-19, the President got back to speaking about the possibility of a new stimulus check since, you know, $1,200 was never enough in the first place. Can anybody survive off that much money for this long?

During his tweet-spree, the President said that he would be shutting down negotiations for a new stimulus check until after the election.

"Nancy Pelosi is asking for $2.4 Trillion Dollars to bailout poorly run, high crime, Democrat States, money that is in no way related to COVID-19. We made a very generous offer of $1.6 Trillion Dollars and, as usual, she is not negotiating in good faith," said Trump. "I am rejecting their request, and looking to the future of our Country. I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business."

Already, Trump appears to be flip-flopping on this position. Mere hours following his post, he sent out another one, which basically undoes everything he said in the first.

"If I am sent a Stand Alone Bill for Stimulus Checks ($1,200), they will go out to our great people IMMEDIATELY," he tweeted later. "I am ready to sign right now. Are you listening Nancy? @MarkMeadows @senatemajldr @kevinomccarthy @SpeakerPelosi @SenSchumer."

Hopefully, Trump ends up doing the right thing for the American people but it doesn't feel like he has their best interest in his mind.