One of the most disgusting moments of the first Presidential Debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump (and, believe me, there were many) came when Trump refused to condemn the actions of white supremacists and white supremacist groups, like the Proud Boys, inciting violence across the country.

"Proud Boys, stand back and stand by! But I'll tell you what, somebody's got to do something about Antifa and the left," said the President when asked if he was willing to condemn white supremacist groups.

In the days following the debate, Trump clarified his comments, telling the Proud Boys to "stand down" in a later statement.

Last night, prior to his revelation that he and his wife Melania Trump both tested positive for COVID-19, Trump called into Sean Hannity's show on Fox News to speak about his performance in the first debate, also stepping back his "stand by" comment.

"Let me be clear again -- I condemn the KKK. I condemn all white supremacists," said Trump during the interview. "I condemn the Proud Boys."

He went on to explain that he knows "almost nothing" about the Proud Boys group, which was founded by Gavin McInnes, the co-founder of Vice.

Trump went on to claim that Joe Biden should be condemning Antifa, referring to it as "a horrible group of people". Antifa is actually just a political ideology that is against fascism, not an actual group of people, but go off.



Drew Angerer/Getty Images

While it's nice to hear that Trump is finally condemning white supremacists, it may come a little late.

What do you make of this?