Yes, you read that correctly. In the oddly not non-existent overlap between being on parole and running for President, it seems like submitting a drug test may be necessary.

President Trump tweeted today, “I will be strongly demanding a Drug Test of Sleepy Joe Biden prior to, or after, the Debate on Tuesday night. Naturally, I will agree to take one also. His Debate performances have been record-setting UNEVEN, to put it mildly. Only drugs could have caused this discrepancy???”

Trump’s accusation falls in line with his longer-standing, unfounded conspiracy theory that Joe Biden is suffering from cognitive decline due to his age, and is thus using performance-enhancing drugs.

Trump, who, at 74, is currently the oldest U.S. president in history, has sought to argue that there is a clear difference in vitality between him and Joe Biden, who would be inaugurated at the age of 78 if elected in November.

The first debate is set to take place at 9 PM Eastern Time on September 29th. It will be available on cable news networks and YouTube and is set to serve as the first of three debates between the political rivals in the lead up to the November 3rd election.

Biden has not responded directly to Trump’s allegations but did get in an oblique shot at his promulgation of unfounded claims by comparing him on Saturday to Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels, who was in part known for his strategy of telling the same lie so often that it sounded as if it was true.

