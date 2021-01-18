President Trump will be leaving the White House this week, and each state is preparing for potential chaos on Inauguration Day. Hopefully, the transition of power will be seamless to ensure that no further violence occurs. Before President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20, it's being reported that Trump is expected to pardon or commute the sentences of approximately 100 people. On the list, according to Daily Mail, are several "high-profile rappers".

CNN is reporting that Trump will be pardoning over a hundred people in the next two days, and Daily Mail says that a few rappers have been discussed for a commuted sentence or a pardon. The names of the rappers were not disclosed, but it was reported a few weeks ago that both Lil Wayne and Kodak Black were discussed. The former makes complete sense as Tunechi posed for a picture with Trump just days before the 2020 Presidential Election, endorsing him for President. Kodak Black didn't go that far, but he has been vocal about how he will make a $1 million donation to charity if Trump pardons him.

Interestingly enough, Trump reportedly has not made any plans to pardon himself or his children, which was rumored a few weeks ago.

Who do you think will get that pardon from President Trump on Tuesday? Among the possible recipients are Lil Wayne, Kodak Black, Max B, Bobby Shmurda, Casanova, 03 Greedo, C-Murder, YNW Melly, Suge Knight, AR-Ab, and more.

