Calls for Donald Trump's impeachment have been going on since he got into office but Congress is finally taking action. Trumpito has maintained his innocence, as he's done since the beginning of his candidacy when it comes to anything he's accused of doing wrong. He's referred to the impeachment inquiry as the biggest attack on a sitting president and now, he's attempting to distract the masses by dragging Jussie Smollett into the mess.



Most of us can probably agree that Smollett played himself but Trump feels like his impeachment is just as much of a sham as the actor's alleged attack. In front of a Chicago audience, he blasted Smollett for the incident as well as bringing "MAGA country" into his allegations. "It's a scam. It's a real big scam, just like the impeachment of your president is a scam," he said to a room of applauds.

Smollett wasn't the only person Trump decided to drag through the mud during his speech. Interestingly enough, he actually took aim the police chief Eddie Johnson.

"There is one person who is not here today. We’re in Chicago. I said, ‘Where is he? I want to talk to him,'" Trump said in reference to Johnson. “Here’s a man who could not bother to show up for a meeting of police chiefs, the most respected people in the country, in his hometown and with the president of the United States. And you know why? It’s because he’s not doing his job.”

