Snoop Dogg and Donald Trump's history together is an iffy one but Snoop might have a change of heart before the president leaves the office.



Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

The rapper has been reported to have been quietly lobbying Donald Trump alongside criminal justice reform activists Alice Johnson and former producer Weldon Angelos to try and get Death Row's Michael "Harry-O" Harris' sentence commuted. Harris was convicted for attempted murder and cocaine trafficking.

Per NY Post, Snoop Dogg's push with Johnson and Angelos has proven successful as Trump granted clemency to Harry-O. Angelos said that Harris received the news of his clemency Lompoc Federal Correctional Institution in California. "Thank God. God is great. It feels like the weight of the world was lifted off my shoulders," Harris emailed Angelos.

It's Ivanka Trump, however, who pulled through in the last minute. Angelos explained Ivanka spoke to her father who, alongside Johnson, got Harris granted clemency. "The credit on this one goes to Ivanka Trump because Ivanka Trump was not going to take no for an answer," Angelos said, adding Ivanka "did this for Alice Johnson and this is a huge win for hip-hop.”

Trump is expected to announce his final list of pardons tomorrow which includes none other than Lil Wayne who pleaded guilty to a federal gun charge last month. He also gave Donald Trump a massive endorsement days before the November election so clearly, there was more to it than politics.

[Via]