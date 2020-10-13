Both Donald Trump and Joe Biden’s mental fitness have often been called into question as they encroach their eighth decade of life, making them the oldest sitting U.S. president and presidential nominee in history, respectively. Today, Trump pounced on an opportunity to draw attention to Biden’s sometimes-unclear speech, pointing out an instance yesterday, October 12, in which Biden could not remember Mitt Romney's name while being questioned by a reporter.

The reporter asked Biden whether he felt it was suitable for Supreme Court Nominee Amy Coney Barett to be questioned about her faith during her ongoing Senate confirmation hearing. Biden dodged the question, responding, “You may remember, I got in trouble when we were running against that senator who was a Mormon, the governor.” The senator Biden was referring to was Mitt Romney, Obama’s opponent in the 2012 presidential election, and a prominent figure in American politics.

Trump wasted no time in capitalizing off of Biden’s forgetfulness, tweeting,

“Mitt can’t be thrilled about this! Joe also said yesterday he’s running for the U.S. Senate (again) and totally forgot where he was (wrong State!). Joe has never been a nice or kind guy, so it’s easier to find this obvious & rapidly getting worse “dementia” unacceptable for USA!”

The incident Trump is referring to happened a few days ago, when Biden mistakenly said he was running for senate, rather than for president, at an Ohio rally. Seeing as Romney is the lone GOP member who has long voiced his disapproval of Trump, it's safe to say Trump's tweet won't gain him any brownie points with the Utah State Senator, but it may sway public opinion of Biden's adequacy as a presidential candidate.

Trump made headlines yesterday when he boasted of his newly Covid-free health status at a rally, saying he would kiss everyone in the attendance and dancing to The Village People's "YMCA."

[via]