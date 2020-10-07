Kamala Harris can wear all the Timberlands she wants but it doesn't look like she's getting a pass for her Tupac gaffe anytime soon.

Social media clowned Harris mercilessly after she said in an interview that her favourite rapper alive was none other than the late great Tupac Shakur ... who passed away in September 1996.

Now, the Trump campaign is applying the pressure on the Democratic vice-presidential candidate for her blunder.

"I can confirm that we have left a ticket for Tupac Shakur, who as we know is Senator Harris’ favorite rapper alive,” Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller told reporters this afternoon.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Harris was mocked relentlessly for awkwardly explaining her slip-up with "I keep doing that." Even Donald Trump, Jr. stepped into the ring with some insults of his own but we doubt that he's any more a fan than she is.

"I don’t know if he shows up. I’m personally more of a Biggie fan if he’s still alive, but we will have a ticket waiting for Mr. Shakur," Miller joked.

The funny thing is, Pac pulling up to the debate wouldn't even be the craziest thing to happen this year. Hopefully he wears a mask.