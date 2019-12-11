Donald Trump has been under fire for the entirety of his political career but things are beginning to get real. As you've probably heard, the House Democrats announced two articles of impeachment against him which include abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Now, Trump's continued to deny that he's done anything wrong and continues to insist this is a witch hunt by the "Do-Nothing Democrats."



Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

In response to the announcement of the articles of impeachment, Team Trump 2020 campaign, who currently run Trump's War Room Twitter, shared a video that likened Donald Trump to Thanos... you know... the villain from The Avengers that goes on to commit genocide. Like the video of Trump's head on Rocky's body, Trump's campaign imposed the president's head onto the supervillain's body before snapping his fingers and wiping out House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff.

"House Democrats can push their sham impeachment all they want," the tweet reads. "President Trump's re-election is inevitable."

Clearly, Trump and Team Trump 2020 need to lock in a few hours and watch Avengers: Endgame because they didn't seem to mention the part where Thanos gets taken down. Needless to say, users of Twitter flamed the hell out of Trump for this one. Maybe not as hard as the Rocky video but damn close.

Peep some of the reactions below.