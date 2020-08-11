America's race for the 2020 Election has picked up steam now that Joe Biden has named Kamala Harris as his running mate. The controversial election is just months away and while citizens are preparing for what is looking to be the first presidential election under quarantine in modern history, people are watching the campaign trail with keen eyes. Immediately following Biden's announcement, President Donald Trump was asked about his thoughts on Kamala Harris as a VP candidate and he certainly didn't mince words.



Scott Olson / Staff / Getty Images

“I was a little surprised that he picked her," Trump said. "She did very, very poorly in the primaries.” He also stated that Kamala Harris "called Joe Biden a racist and asked for an apology she never received." Additionally, he commented, "Phony Kamala will abandon her own morals." While Kamala did criticize Biden back in 2019 over political issues, she made it clear that she doesn't believe that he is a racist.

The president also tweeted a video condemning the Biden-Trump partnership. In the clip, a narrator can be heard saying: "Voters rejected Harris. They smartly spotted a phony. But not Joe Biden. He's not that smart. Slow Joe and phony Kamala. Perfect together, wrong for America."

