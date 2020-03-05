The Trump administration has faced a lot of criticism in the past few years but in wake of the recent Coronavirus scare, America is depending on the President to make some crucial decisions on behalf of the public's health. Trump and Pence were scheduled to meet with several airlines amid talks of a bailout. But before doing so, he held a press conference where he reminded everyone that he can't keep Obama's name out of his mouth.



Win McNamee/Getty Images

A rule that was passed under the Obama administration has apparently slowed down the roll out of COVID-19 testing, according to Trump. "That was a very big move," Trump said as he claimed to have fixed this problem. It was something we had to do and we did it very quickly. And now we have tremendous flexibility, many many more sites, many many more people, and you couldn’t have had that under the Obama rule and we ended that rule very quickly.”

Trump's problem-solving skills have no led to a six-figure donation of his 2019 Q4 salary to the HHS "to support the efforts being undertaken to confront, contain, and combat Coronavirus." As pointed out by Vox, the $100K donation comes months after his budget proposal that advocated for cutting the HHS's budget by 10% which is ultimately billions of dollars. By comparison, $100K isn't all that much, especially considering that Trump is still banking off of his other business ventures that he refused to let go of when entering office.