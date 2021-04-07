Despite constantly railing against "cancel culture," Donald Trump has often led the charge along with his conservative cohorts against celebrities and companies who vocally oppose their agenda. Even as an avid fan of Coca-Cola, he called for his followers to boycott the company after CEO James Quincey expressed his concern over the new legislation in Georgia that "makes it harder for people to vote" -- otherwise known as voter suppression.

"For years the Radical Left Democrats have played dirty by boycotting products when anything from that company is done or stated in any way that offends them. Now they are going big time with the WOKE CANCEL CULTURE and our sacred elections," Trump fired back in a statement to Save America PAC. "It is finally time for Republicans and Conservatives to fight back — we have more people than they do — by far! Boycott Major League Baseball, Coca-Cola, Delta Airlines, JPMorgan Chase, ViacomCBS, Citigroup, Cisco, UPS, and Merck. Don’t go back to their products until they relent. We can play a better game than them.”

It seems that he can't even boycott the companies that he called out. Stephen Miller shared a photo of himself with Trump after he had a "terrific" meeting with the former president. Internet sleuths quickly pointed out what appears to be a bottle of Diet Coke sitting behind his telephone. However, it doesn't seem like the on-demand Diet Coke button he once had at the White House is installed at his Mar-A-Lago office. That seems to be an upgrade from a health standpoint, at least.

As one user called it, "The odds Trump will boycott Diet Coke are north of 750-1."