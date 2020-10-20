The political world is still reeling from the disaster that was the first presidential debate for the 2020 election. Weeks ago, President Donald Trump and his opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, shared a stage and attempted to answer questions about political topics plaguing American citizens. Instead of a debate, worldwide viewers were met with over-talking, interruptions, insults, and attitudes as both Trump and Biden subtly battled it out for the chance to speak. Things will reportedly be changed the second time around in an effort to not repeat mistakes of the past.



Pool / Getty Images

We missed out on the second debate and instead received dueling town hall meetings from Trump and Biden that aired at the same time. While it did give each presidential candidate the opportunity to answer questions from the American public without interruption, citizens still want to see these two share a debate stage before November's election day.

The Commission on Presidential Debates announced that another debate is on the books, and they shared the precautions they've set in play for the next televised event. “We realize, after discussions with both campaigns, that neither campaign may be totally satisfied with the measures announced today," the commission said in a statement. "One may think they go too far, and one may think they do not go far enough. We are comfortable that these actions strike the right balance and that they are in the interest of the American people, for whom these debates are held."

There has been no change in debate rules, but those regulations will be enforced next time around by muting microphones when it isn't someone's turn. This will hopefully eliminate interruptions and help the debate go by smoothly. President Trump's camp is less than thrilled about the announcement.

“President Trump is committed to debating Joe Biden regardless of last minute rule changes from the biased commission in their latest attempt to provide advantage to their favored candidate,” said Bill Stepien, Tump's campaign manager. “This was supposed to be the foreign policy debate, so the President still looks forward to forcing Biden to answer the number one relevant question of whether he’s been compromised by the Communist Party of China.”

The next presidential debate is reportedly scheduled for October 22.

